Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $28.51. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 4,250,475 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.