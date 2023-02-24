Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $28.51. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 4,250,475 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

