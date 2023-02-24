TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TIXT stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.