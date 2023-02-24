Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

