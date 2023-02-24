Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $55,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

TXT opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.