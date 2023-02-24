The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.2 %

BNS stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.