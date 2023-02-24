The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $66,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $340.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.72.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

