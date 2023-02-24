The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $372,092.04 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.