The Kraft Heinz Company Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

