The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of MTW opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

