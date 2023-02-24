The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $624.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $339,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

