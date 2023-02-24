Third Security LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Third Security LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

CVX opened at $161.93 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.22. The company has a market cap of $313.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

