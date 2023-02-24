Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.68. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

