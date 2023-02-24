Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.