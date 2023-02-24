Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Top Ships Stock Performance
Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
