Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 214.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Top Ships Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
