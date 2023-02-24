Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,840 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,427,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 132,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

