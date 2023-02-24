Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.