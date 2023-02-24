Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,443,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,213,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,348,000 after acquiring an additional 973,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $48.01 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

