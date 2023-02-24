Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,782.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,296 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,152.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843,870 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

