Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.
