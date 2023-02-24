Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $550,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

