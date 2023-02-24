Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

