Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 118,846 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $9,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

CFR opened at $128.69 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.