Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 118,846 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $9,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers
In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
