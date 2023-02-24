Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $5,649,850. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $56.57 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.46.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
