Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,990 shares of company stock worth $3,271,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

