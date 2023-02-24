Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ON were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in ON by 31.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ON by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ON by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after buying an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ON by 94.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 754,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. William Blair lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

ON Trading Up 0.5 %

ON Profile

NYSE ONON opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.