Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 6,027.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $33.77.

