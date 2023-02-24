Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

KNSL opened at $321.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.03 and a 12 month high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

