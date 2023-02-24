Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,420 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after buying an additional 173,657 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $86,842,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,924,000 after buying an additional 2,051,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

