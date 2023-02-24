Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $317.51.

