Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials in the first quarter worth $502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Financials during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Financials during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

ProShares Short Financials Trading Down 0.3 %

SEF opened at $12.43 on Friday. ProShares Short Financials has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

ProShares Short Financials Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.