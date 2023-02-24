Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 4,289,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,171,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Trackwise Designs Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.40.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trackwise Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trackwise Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.