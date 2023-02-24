Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.88 on Friday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $458.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

