TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

TACT stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

