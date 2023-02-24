TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 530060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

