Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Shares Down 1.4%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.