Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of TRATF opened at $16.48 on Friday. Traton has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

