Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 444,575 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

