Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

TVTX stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

