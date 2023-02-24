Travere Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.33) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.37). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

