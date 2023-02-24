Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $8.17 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

