TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

