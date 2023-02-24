Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TWIN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.09. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

