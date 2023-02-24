Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
TWIN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.09. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
