Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Twin Disc Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

