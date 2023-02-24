Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Twin Disc Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.