UBS Group AG Acquires 14,799 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $71.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.