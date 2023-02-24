UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

PBJ opened at $46.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

