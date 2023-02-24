UBS Group AG Buys 46,415 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

