UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA opened at $81.10 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.