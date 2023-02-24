UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
PPA opened at $81.10 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
