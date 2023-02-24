UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYY opened at $98.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $114.04.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

