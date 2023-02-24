UBS Group AG Has $10.08 Million Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

