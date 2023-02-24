UBS Group AG Has $10.25 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

